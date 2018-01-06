Carson Daly admits he forgot his kids' homemade cookies for Hoda Kotb

share tweet pin email

You know that crazy rush to get out of the house every day? The one where every now and then you realize you left something important behind?

Carson Daly certainly does. And in this case, the super-important, not-to-be-forgotten thing he left behind was a sweet creation by his three kids to congratulate his colleague, Hoda Kotb, who made her debut this week as co-anchor of TODAY alongside Savannah Guthrie.

Daly shared a photo on Instagram Friday of the platter of cookies baked by his kids – Jackson, 8, Etta, 5, and London, 3 – with a colorful sign to accompany it. “Here are the cookies & sign kids made for you that I forgot to bring into work because I suck. We love you!” his caption read.

The cookies came after an outpouring of congratulations Kotb has received since the Jan. 2 announcement.

Of course, Kotb’s rise to co-anchor comes after a nearly 10-year run as co-host of the fourth hour of TODAY with Kathie Lee Gifford – a post she will continue to fill. She’s also frequently stepped in as a co-anchor for the morning news program, and now will share the desk full-time with Guthrie.

Guthrie wasted no time responding to Daly's cookie faux pas on Instagram; she claimed "dibs" on the sweet treats and tagged his wife, TODAY contributor Siri Daly, writing, “@siriouslydelicious I will pay for the shipping.”

But Siri threw out a different offer, responding: “I love you so much @hodakotb, that now I’m going to eat all of these for you. (Come over @savannahguthrie).”

Always the gracious co-host, Kotb posted below the Instagram thread how grateful she was for the family's sweet surprise, even if they didn't make it to the studio.

"Thank you!!! Love me some Daly’s," she wrote.

While Daly and his wife, Siri, don't post photos of their little ones frequently, they did share a family picture from his win at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament last year.

Could they be any cuter? Only if they were delivering cookies.