Carrie Underwood shares touching throwback pic for oldest son's birthday

Five years later, Carrie Underwood still feels as blessed as she did on the day she became a mom.

The country superstar penned a moving Instagram post on Thursday to celebrate her oldest son Isaiah turning 5.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

“He is five today,” she began the post, which featured a throwback photo of her holding him as a baby. “Where did these last five years go? It’s so bittersweet watching your children grow up. You want them to stay little and chubby and cuddly forever but it’s also so much fun seeing them turn into little people!”

The “Cry Pretty” singer, 36, then marveled at how Isaiah is growing up.

Underwood with husband Mike Fisher and son Isaiah at her Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony on Sept. 20, 2018 in Hollywood, California. Robyn Beck/Getty Images

“Isaiah, you are funny and smart and such a caring little boy! You already have so much love for God and for all those around you,” she wrote. “The day I became your mother was the day my life changed forever. You are five today but you will always be my baby boy...no matter how old you get. Thank you for being you.”

Underwood and husband Mike Fisher are also parents to another son, Jacob, 1.

While pregnant with Jacob In 2018, the “American Idol” champ also opened up about how she had three miscarriages in two years.

“My son, Isaiah, is the sweetest thing. And he’s the best thing in the world,” she told "CBS Sunday Morning." “And I’m like, ‘If we can never have any other kids, that’s OK, because he’s amazing.’ And I have this amazing life. Like, really, what can I complain about? I can’t. I have an incredible husband, incredible friends, an incredible job, an incredible kid. Can I be mad? No.”