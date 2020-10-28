Like many people parenting during the pandemic, country superstar Carrie Underwood is doing her best to keep her two young kids entertained.

In an interview with TODAY Parents on Monday, the singer and author explained that she has given her oldest, Isaiah, 5, chores around the house.

“Isaiah has been helping me in the garden,” she explained. “That’s a new kind of hobby I’ve picked up and he’s been doing a great job helping me.’’

The 37-year-old Grammy winner has a menagerie of animals; both Isaiah and her youngest, Jacob, who will soon turn 2, help take care of them.

“We have chickens and they’ll go down and help us feed the chickens and collect the eggs,” she said. “We’ll go down and feed our horses and go fishing.”

Underwood, who spoke with TODAY to promote her fitness and lifestyle brand Calia’s pop-up stores in Austin, Texas, Santa Monica, California and Nashville, added that focusing on health and fitness have been helping keep her and her husband Mike Fisher sane in quarantine.

“We’ve been getting outdoors a lot, which has been great,” she said. “I feel like I haven’t been in one place this long in the past 15 years at least, so the silver lining is that we’ve had a lot of family time.”

Underwood explained that Isaiah is passionate about arts and crafts these days, but it’s really not her forte.

“We’ve — uh — had our fill of crafts,” she chuckled. “I’m the least crafty person. He wants me to help him and I’m like, I cannot draw. I can glue stuff? Or cut stuff out? But that’s about the extent of my craftiness.”

She has an entire team to help with the design and production of her clothing line. But amid the pandemic, even doing that has been tough.

“We’ve still had our meetings… they have not been in person, but we do our zoom calls,” she said. “I get a lot of fabrics described to me until they can be sent to me and I can feel them for myself.”

Underwood said she was able to finish recording her Christmas album, which came out in September, by working remotely with her producer in Los Angeles.

“It’s been a year of finding out how to move forward and do what you want to do, and do what needs to be done, but in totally new and different ways,” she said.