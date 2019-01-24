Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Jan. 24, 2019, 6:52 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Just hours after country music singer Carrie Underwood announced that she and Mike Fisher had welcomed a new baby boy to the world, her husband took to Instagram with an announcement of his own.

And this one was meant for their little one himself.

"Jacob Bryan Fisher!" the 38-year-old wrote alongside a photo of the newborn. "You are a gift from our Lord!"

In the pic that accompanied that sweet sentiment, Jacob sleeps as dad holds him close to his heart — with one big hand illustrating just how tiny that bundle of joy really is.

The retired NHL star continued his message, hinting about the tough times the family has experienced — which included three miscarriages over the past two years, as well as Underwood's harrowing fall and recovery — though he didn't mention the specifics.

"The last few years has had its challenges and it makes this moment even more sweet!" he said of the joy that's followed their heartbreak.

Carrie Underwood, husband Mike Fisher and their son attend the unveiling of her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, on September 20, 2018. Reuters

He also admitted that he wasn't sure this moment would ever come, that he, Underwood and their 3-year-old son, Isaiah, would ever be able to expand their family.

"We didn’t know if Izzy would ever have another sibling but we learned through it all that God is in control and his timing is perfect!" Fisher added. "He is good all the time even in the difficult times that are hard to understand."

He signed off with the hashtags "#grateful" and "#miraclebaby."