Carrie Underwood reveals her son's new favorite toy — and she knows it's 'weird'

Move over, Mr. Potato Head! There's a new spud buddy around — at least there is for one playful kid.
Carrie Underwood shared a photo of son Isaiah's new favorite toy, and as it turns out, her tot loves a 'tater.
Yes, her 3-year-old is currently enjoying a potato, just not for dinner.
"This is what my kid has been playing with for the past 2 days," country hit maker wrote on Instagram Wednesday.
The photo that accompanied that caption revealed that the carby treat comes complete with a personality, thanks to a simple smiley face drawn on with marker. (And the donut-shaped inflatable mini-float that it's perched on certainly adds a bit of flair, too.)
"Yes, it’s a potato," mom continued. "Yes, he has other real toys. Yes, I know it’s weird." And as any parent of a toddler would no doubt add: No, that last part isn't important.
After all, "weird" is just par for the course when it comes to playtime for the preschool-aged crowd, whether that means playing with a box rather than the toy that came in it or, in Isaiah's case, turning a potato into a toy.
As for Underwood, 35, she shared another glimpse of what Isaiah considers fun last month, with a sweet video of the tyke giving dad Mike Fisher a shave along with the prediction that, "This won't end well."
Just this once we'll have to disagree with the "Cry Pretty" singer, since the clip ended in giggles for Fisher and smiles for fans.