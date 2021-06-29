Carrie Underwood posts family photos from spiritual ranch vacation

Carrie Underwood is sharing some highlights from her family vacation in the mountains.

“What a wonderful week we had @windriverranch ! We rested, made memories and spent time with other families praising God and all that He has made!” she captioned a recent Instagram post with pics of her family trip.

The “Cry Pretty” singer, 38, shared several photos and videos of her family enjoying the sweeping views at Wind River Ranch, a Christian family resort, in Estes Park, Colorado.

Their vacation included some stunning views. carrieunderwood/Instagram

She included one gorgeous photo of her and her husband, Mike Fisher, 41, riding horses through a field of flowers.

It looks like Isaiah tried his hand at archery. carrieunderwood/Instagram

She also posted photos of her sons, Isaiah, 6, and Jacob, 2, doing fun activities including archery, horseback riding and petting a goat.

Aww! carrieunderwood/Instagram

“It was a week we won’t ever forget!” the singer wrote on Instagram.

Underwood and her family have been spending a lot of time outdoors together during the pandemic.

“Isaiah has been helping me in the garden,” she told TODAY Parents in October. “That’s a new kind of hobby I’ve picked up and he’s been doing a great job helping me.’’

She added that both boys have been helping out with their chickens.

“We have chickens and they’ll go down and help us feed the chickens and collect the eggs,” she said. “We’ll go down and feed our horses and go fishing.”

While she and her kids enjoy lots of outdoor activities, Underwood said she has a harder time keeping up with Isaiah’s interest in arts and crafts.

“We’ve — uh — had our fill of crafts,” she said. “I’m the least crafty person. He wants me to help him and I’m like, I cannot draw. I can glue stuff? Or cut stuff out? But that’s about the extent of my craftiness.”