Father’s Day is here and plenty of love is being spread around on Instagram to celebrate the occasion. Celebrities are using the platform to show their appreciation for the dads in their lives.

Carrie Underwood shared praise for her husband, former professional hockey player Mike Fisher, posting a photo showcasing their day-to-day lives as parents of two.

“I feel like this picture pretty much sums up fatherhood!” Underwood wrote alongside a hilarious photo of her husband with their sons, 4-month-old Jacob and 4-year-old Isaiah.

“To all the frog catching, bedtime story reading, wrestling, diaper changing, outside playing, adventure seeking, tickling, cuddling, loving dads out there, Happy Father’s Day!" the singer wrote. "@mfisher1212 your boys sure do love you and are are so lucky to have you! ❤️”

Pink posted a selfie with her husband, Carey Hart, wishing her partner of almost two decades a happy Father’s Day and sharing her appreciation for having him in her life.

“The face he made when he found out he was going to be celebrating Father’s Days,” the singer and mother of two wrote. “@hartluck turns out you’re one of the best that ever did it. Thank you for showing up for these kiddos. One day they’ll know how lucky they are to have you. I already do. ❤️”

Neil Patrick Harris shared a heartwarming photo of his husband of nearly five years, David Burtka, with their two children, Harper and Gideon.

“Happy Father’s Day to my husband, David Burtka,” Harris wrote. “He continues to prioritize parenting in a way I never thought was possible. Selfless, creative, kind, stylish - just, everything. Our children shine in his light, and are better people, thanks to him. @dbelicious #grateful #happyfathersday”

The Lachey family celebrated with a video set to one of Nick Lachey’s songs, “Baby Mine.” Vanessa Lachey shared the clip on her Instagram, sending her love to her husband through a short video that details his journey as a father, including throwback shots of the birth of their three children, Camden, Phoenix and Brooklyn

“Everything good in my life is because of YOU!” Lachey wrote. “Happy Father’s Day, My Love! You are the most AMAZING Father & Husband. We Love You to the moon & back... and back AGAIN!!! ❤️💫”

Kim Kardashian shared a slideshow of candid family photos with Kanye West and their children on the beach, captioning the precious moment, “Happy Fathers Day! You are the best daddy to our kids!!! We love you so much!”

Tori Spelling gave a lot of love to her husband of over a decade, actor Dean McDermott. Spelling praised the father of six alongside a slideshow of some of his best fatherly moments over the years.

"Happy Father’s Day to this amazing Daddy of 6!" Spelling wrote on Instagram.

"@imdeanmcdermott you make it look effortless," the actress shared. "Appreciate you so much for all you do for our big brood. Grateful our kiddos have you! Jack, Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn, and Beau are so lucky to have such an incredible Father Figure in their life. And, I’m one lucky mama to have such a sexy man! Together, we have created such a beautiful clan. Celebrate you today for all you are!"

There was a cuteness overload over on Kate Hudson's Instagram feed. The actress and mother of three shared a video of her husband, Danny Fujikawa, on his first Father's Day with their baby daughter, Rani Rose.

Hudson simply captioned the post, "EVERYTHING ❤️" and let the video speak for itself.