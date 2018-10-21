Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Being a soccer mom (or dad!) is cool — just ask Carrie Underwood.

The 35-year-old singing celeb posted a proud selfie embracing the title at her three-year-old son Isaiah’s game on Saturday.

In the photo, she sports athleisure from her CALIA by Carrie clothing line, staying cozy with her fuzzy white vest and hot drink in hand.

Underwood also shared a funny story about the game that every soccer parent can probably relate to.

“Isaiah scored two goals for his team… and one for the other team,” she wrote. “Hey, a goal’s a goal!”

It's all about having fun, after all, isn't it?

Perhaps this is just the beginning of a long road of soccer mom duties for Underwood as she and her husband Mike Fisher are expecting baby No. 2. The singer, who recently revealed she had three miscarriages prior to this pregnancy, has said being pregnant time around has been harder on her body.

“It’s definitely different than the first time,” she told Entertainment Tonight. "When they say every pregnancy is different, it really is. Just different symptoms… But it's been really good."

And not only is she experiencing changes, but Isaiah is about to feel them too. "I don't think for real he (understands)," she said to "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon. "He'll be really sweet and he'll like, talk to my belly and kiss my belly.”

Underwood also recalled the time she and Fisher asked Isaiah if he had a name suggestion, to which he adorably replied with his own name, “Isaiah Michael Fisher.” "He wants to name everything his name because he thinks that's special,” she said.

As for what he is expecting right now, Underwood told Fallon, "I mean, no kid can really know that their life is going to change. He'll just have to share Mommy."

Luckily, we have a feeling there will be enough soccer mom to go around!