Carrie Underwood and husband get emotional discussing miscarriages in new series

Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher are opening up about their struggles with miscarriages in a new show that has them sharing about their personal lives.

The parents of two sons are seen discussing their family in a trailer for “Mike and Carrie: God & Country,” a four-part series for the faith-based media organization I Am Second.

“I always wanted lots of kids,” Fisher, a retired NHL player, said while seated alongside his wife.

“I was never good with other people’s kids. Why would I be good with one of my own?” the country singer said.

But upon the birth of their first child, Isaiah, now 5, Underwood gushed that she'd fallen in love.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

“I was just as emotional as could be,” Fisher added.

The couple later welcomed another son, Jacob, in 2019. In the years before his birth, Underwood had endured three miscarriages, a subject they discuss tenderly in the clip.

“You have all these mountaintops, but we hadn’t had a ton of valleys like this,” Fisher said.

Underwood tried to remain spiritual about all they had gone through.

“I just had an honest conversation with God. I was hurt, and I told him how I felt,” she said while choking up.

In a statement to “Entertainment Tonight Canada,” Underwood said she hopes fans will take their story to heart.

“We wanted to do this to share some of our personal journey in hopes that viewers will be inspired by it, and maybe even take one more step in pursuing a relationship with God.”

Underwood has not shied away from talking about her miscarriages over the years.

“For my body to not be doing something it was ‘supposed to do’ was a tough pill to swallow,” she told told Women’s Health magazine earlier this year. “It reminded me I’m not in control of everything.”

And while the pain of losing a child ran deep, Underwood tried to remember how fortunate she is.

“My son, Isaiah, is the sweetest thing. And he’s the best thing in the world,” she told “CBS Sunday Morning” in 2018 while pregnant with Jacob. “And I’m like, ‘If we can never have any other kids, that’s okay, because he’s amazing.’ And I have this amazing life. Like, really, what can I complain about? I can’t. I have an incredible husband, incredible friends, an incredible job, an incredible kid. Can I be mad? No.”

The first episode of “Mike and Carrie: God & Country” premieres Wednesday on iamsecond.com, with a new installment scheduled each week through June 17.