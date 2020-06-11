Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher talk about teaching kids the power of prayer

Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher are passing the importance of prayer on to their children.

The couple, who are parents to sons Isaiah, 5, and Jacob, 1, say their older son has already embraced their faith.

“We always pray before meals and stuff like that and Isaiah will remind us, even if one of us is in the other room, hasn’t made our breakfast yet. He’s like, ‘Where’s Mom? Where’s Mom? I gotta have Mom.’ So we can all be there together to pray” Underwood said on the latest installment of their series “Mike and Carrie: God & Country” for the faith-based media organization I Am Second.

“A lot of times, I feel like, because we have an open dialogue about God, he just says things. ‘Did you know I have to love God even more than you, Mommy? I love God so much.’ I feel like he means it,” the Grammy winner said.

“I feel like it’s such a normal part of our life and that’s what I love, you know?” she added.

Fisher also recalled how he cut his own finger and started bleeding while they were on tour. Isaiah saw it happen and told his father they needed to pray.

“He’s just 4, not even 4 and a half, and he comes over and his prayer was almost identical to my prayer. It was the coolest thing ever and for him to initiate it, to do it, I was like, it was the coolest moment ever,” the former NHL star said.

The couple’s faith runs deep, so deep that Fisher had to really think hard when someone asked him about his greatest fear.

Carrie Underwood, husband Mike Fisher and their son, Isaiah, attend the ceremony honoring Carrie Underwood with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame held on Sept. 20, 2018 in Hollywood, California. Michael Tran / FilmMagic

“Right away I thought, well, it’s losing a child and then as I thought on it, I was like, ‘No, I think the greatest fear for me would be having a child that didn’t have a real relationship with Jesus,’ he said.

"I want my sons to see me and be like, ‘This is real. This isn’t just what he’s saying. This is not an informed faith. This is a transformed faith and my dad is different and I don’t know if I’m there. I don’t know that I’ll ever, but that’s the goal. It can’t be just about knowing about God or about Jesus. It has to be about really following.”

Underwood also imparted how it’s vital for her kids and everyone else to remember that “You are loved and you are wanted.”

“I want the people in my life that I love to know that they are loved by God. They’re wanted. God wouldn’t have made any of us if he didn’t want us. I feel like that’s part of my purpose in the world, no matter who you are what you’ve done or any of it,” she said while choking up. “If I could just make everybody feel that they are loved. I feel like that’s my job. And that’s my job as a parent, too.”