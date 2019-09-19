These days, life on the road is pretty sweet for Carrie Underwood!

In a new Instagram post, the country singer shared just how much she enjoys having her family tag along while she's on tour.

"One of my favorite things about the #CryPrettyTour360 is having my family out on the road with me. I just hope I’m making my boys proud of their mama. #blessed #boymom #Wichita," the mother of two wrote.

In the post, Underwood shared a photo of husband Mike Fisher holding their eldest son, Isaiah, 4, as she performs onstage.

This is Underwood's first time on tour since the birth of her son Jacob Bryan in January.

Over the last few months, she's shared plenty of adorable behind-the-scenes shots of her family during the tour. In June, she got some help at sound check from Isaiah.

And she shared this shot the same month, captioning the post, "@CALIAbyCarrie + coffee + kid = just another day at the office! I love my job."

On Father's Day, the singer posted a tribute to her husband, sharing a photo of Fisher with their two boys.

The singer has also posted an amusing video in which she soothes baby Jacob during a crying fit after he had a less-than-enthusiastic reaction to his dad's singing voice.

And Underwood sang a pretty unique rendition of "Happy Birthday" for Isaiah after she inhaled some helium from a balloon.

Underwood sat down with TODAY's Natalie Morales earlier this year to discuss her new tour, motherhood and getting back into shape after baby No. 2.

"The first time around, with Isaiah, it was easier for me to (get back in shape)," she said. "I think that's just the way of it. So you kind of have unrealistic expectations about the second time — 'It's going to be just like the first time.' And it wasn't. And I'm like, 'What is happening? What am I doing wrong?'"

This time around, Underwood, 36, has tried to be a bit easier on herself and her body.

"I stopped trying to be perfect immediately," she said. "And I started putting one foot in front of the other, instead of trying to plan everything out — putting one foot in front of the other, and being on my journey, and being on my path and, you know, thinking about my end goal. And it really doesn't matter exactly when I reach that goal, as long as I just keep putting one foot in front of the other."

Earlier this month, the singer shared parenting wisdom with TODAY's Hoda Kotb, who recently returned from maternity leave after welcoming daughter Hope in April.

"It's really hard to come back to work after you've had that time at home with your babes. But if anybody can just set an amazing example for them, it is you," she said.