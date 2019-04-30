Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

April 30, 2019, 9:29 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Erin Clements

Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher welcomed their second child, baby boy Jacob, in January, becoming a family of four.

And when the 35-year-old singer sat down with TODAY's Natalie Morales for an interview airing Wednesday morning, she opened up about whether she feels that her family's now complete.

"I do not know at this point," Underwood said. "You know, it's such a difficult road to get where we are now. And I'll have to evaluate after this tour is over. Then we can talk about what's next. But I've been a lot of kind of 'live in the moment' lately. And I think that's good. I am kind of a planner and I really do like knowing what's around every corner."

Underwood, who's been candid about the three miscarriages she experienced in 2017 and 2018, said she's learned from the challenging period she faced leading up to her pregnancy with Jacob.

"If there's anything the past couple of years have taught me is that you don't know what's gonna happen next," she said. "And there's no way you can plan for everything or make everything be the way you want it. So it's been good for me to just kind of be present, and live in the moment, and stop trying so hard to plan out the entire rest of my life."

Tune in to TODAY Wednesday to see Underwood talk more about motherhood and her "Cry Pretty" tour.