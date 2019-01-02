Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Carrie Underwood is still waiting for her very own Baby New Year to arrive, but she didn't let that stop her from taking a photo with both of her boys.

The mother of one and one-on-the-way greeted 2019 on Instagram with an adorable belly-baring family pic on Tuesday.

The black-and-white shot shows Underwood offering a slight smile for the camera as her 3-year-old son, Isaiah, rests his head on her baby bump.

"Kicking off 2019 right...Me and my boys cuddled up watching a movie," she wrote in the caption.

She added the apt hashtag "#LettingItAllHangOut."

As for the top pulled up over her bump, she noted that, "Yes, I'm wearing Mike's shirt."

And this isn't the first time she's dipped into husband Mike Fisher's wardrobe.

In November, the 35-year-old "Cry Pretty" singer announced that she was "officially" wearing his clothes in public, since her own no longer accommodated that growing bump. She even included a sympathetic "#sorrybabe" in the message, but former hockey pro Fisher didn't let her off the hook that easily.

"How dare you stretch my clothes," he shot back with mock anger (and a LOL emoji) in a tweet of his own.

While Underwood hasn't officially revealed her due date, her fans and followers know it's approaching.

There are the obvious signs, such as her recent admission that tying her shoes is now a group effort.

And then there's also the fact that when she announced that she was pregnant with baby number two back in August, she revealed that she'd be ready to hit the road for her "Cry Pretty" tour in the spring.