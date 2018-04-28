share tweet pin email

Sorry critics, Carey Hart isn’t interested in your parenting notes.

Pink’s husband, who is constantly posting on Instagram adorable pictures of their kids, Willow, 6, and Jameson, 16 months, shared a snap he knew might upset who he calls the “parent police” — aka the social media users who love to share their opinions on parenting.

So when Hart posted on Friday a photo of him and Jameson on a jet ski during a family vacation in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, he preemptively shut down critical commenters.

“Don’t worry parent police, he is safe and I put him right back in his bubble when we were done,” Hart, a former motocross star, captioned the photo.

He also wrote that they were idling, and it was just a short ride since his son wasn’t too stoked about getting splashed. The two were both wearing life vests, and Jameson was donning a sun hat.

Hart's fans were quick to post encouraging comments, praising the dad for taking his kid out in the water and standing up to the haters.

“Isn't it funny how many people will find that it's their duty to tell you how to raise your kids,” one commenter said. “I was raised out on the water and think its great you are getting them used to it.”

Another added, “Everyday average folks take their kids, nieces, nephews, friends kids for joy rides on ATVs, seadoo, etc and post pictures, and I am sure they don’t get as much negativity as you and @pink do… people need to mind their own business.”

This isn’t the first time Hart has shared adventurous moments with his kids. In January, he posted a photo with Jameson on his bike and joked, “Don’t worry parent police, he is perfectly safe. I put him right back in his bubble wrap.”

Other parts of the family’s Fort Lauderdale trip were documented by Pink and Hart on social media, including a group picture on the beach and an oceanfront breakfast.

Pink, who recently graced the cover of People’s “Beautiful” issue, told the magazine that, as parents, Hart is “Mr. Fun,” while she's the “bad cop.”

“He’s a fantastic dad and it helps when I’m serious and he comes in and lightens things,” she explained. “It helps me be light because I can get way too worrisome and everything has to be perfect. And those kids love him. He’s so good with them.”