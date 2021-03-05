Cardi B reveals the biggest lesson she's learned since becoming a mother

The best lesson Cardi B has learned about parenting is to not listen to advice about parenting.

The Grammy-winning rapper spoke on the 3rd hour of TODAY Friday about what she has picked up along the way while raising her 2-year-old daughter, Kulture, with husband and fellow rapper Offset.

"The biggest lesson I learned is don't take advice from no other mothers, especially the ones on social media, the robot moms, the ones that tell you your kid's supposed to be off Pampers at 1 years old and then on binkies on 1 years old," she said.

"Every kid is different, every kid develop different, and not everybody else's child is like my child."

She shared that the apple hasn't fallen too far from the tree with Kulture.

"My child is just like me, mixed with her daddy," she said. "She's got a very strong personality, she wants what she want. She knows she's famous."

Cardi B has released her first doll of herself through the company Real Women Are. TODAY

Kulture will also now have a doll version of her famous mother to play with, as Cardi B announced exclusively on the 3rd hour Friday that she is releasing a new doll in conjunction with a company called Real Women Are.

"It's important to see dolls that look like them because growing up, I ain't never seen a doll that looked like me, I've never seen a doll that really represents me," she said. "When you go to the doll aisle when you was my age, it's either like there's a real white one, there's a real dark one, and there's like barely one that's like in the middle.

"None of them have my style, none of them have my flavor, and it's like I want a doll that represents me."

Real Women Are is a minority-owned company and doll brand targeting women and girls of all ethnicities. The rapper said she hopes to eventually create dolls of women in different professions like doctors and nurses as well as other musical artists.

The $35 doll is not out in stores yet, but there is a waiting list online at Real Women Are's website that people can join to guarantee a purchase for when it comes out in July.