Cardi B's daughter did her makeup and she brought the drama

Cardi B has a new glam squad member!

In an Instagram video on Wednesday, the Grammy-winning rapper’s 2-year-old daughter, Kulture, uses her fingers to apply makeup to her mom's eyelids.

Though the toddler doesn’t discuss her color choices — browns and reds — they match perfectly with Cardi’s rose-hued T-shirt.

“I look pretty?” Cardi, 28, asks.

“I’ll let you know when I’m done,” Kulture replies.

All that blending is hard work. Later, Cardi, who shares Kulture with her husband, Offset, posted a clip of the little girl sound asleep under a blanket.

Cardi B's new makeup look courtesy of her daughter, Kulture. Cardi B / Instagram

Earlier this week, Cardi went bare-faced on Instagram to address those who have made cruel comments about her natural appearance.

She called out people who try to insult successful women when they’re on the rise.

“When ya’ll see them doing so good, y'all be trying to put their confidence down. That don’t work on me anymore,” she explained. “My record is doing great. And just because you got so much hatred in your heart that when I do great, y'all want to put it down — you can’t. Imma stay on top with this face.”

Cardi's fans applauded her message.

"TELL EM!!! Only the miserable find time in life to spread negative energy. U are a goddess !!!!!" wrote one person.

Added another, "Say it louder for the ones in the back!!"