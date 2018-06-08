share tweet pin email

The father of Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie struggles with his memory due to Alzheimer's disease, so his son did his best to give him a night the two of them will never forget.

Oshie hoisted the Stanley Cup for the first time in his 10-year career on Thursday, and then he found his father and wrapped him in a tearful hug amid the raucous celebration.

Oshie and his dad, Tim. Sometimes a picture really is worth 1,000 words. pic.twitter.com/BiGQ1c0EAm — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 8, 2018

"My dad, he doesn't remember a lot of stuff these days,'' Oshie, 31, told NBC Sports as he choked back tears. "But ... this one will stick with him forever, you can guarantee that."

The Capitals' 4-3 win over the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday secured the first Stanley Cup title in team history. The team joined the NHL in 1974.

TJ Oshie talking about his dad wrecked me pic.twitter.com/2A2hjmx8TE — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) June 8, 2018

Tim Oshie, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2012 when he was 50, coached one of T.J.'s youth teams and also moved with his son from Washington to Minnesota during his high school career after a divorce, according to ESPN.

The elder Oshie was able to watch his boy achieve a dream the two have had together since he began skating at 3 years old.

"To have him here is amazing," Oshie told a group of reporters. "He doesn’t travel very well. I’ve been trying to find a good way to get home out all playoffs. It was kind of the perfect storm to get him in with my aunt and sister from Seattle."

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Capitals fans celebrate first Stanley Cup in franchise history Play Video - 0:40 Capitals fans celebrate first Stanley Cup in franchise history Play Video - 0:40

T.J. put winning the Cup in his top four moments along with his wedding and the birth of his two daughters.

Getting to share it with Tim made it a night his family will never forget.

"You bet your ass he's gonna remember this one,'' Oshie told Canada's Sportsnet.

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.