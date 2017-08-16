share tweet pin email

Candace Cameron Bure has so much love for her daughter, Natasha ... and it drives her “nuts.”

The “Fuller House” star wrote about their close relationship Tuesday in a loving Instagram post celebrating Natasha’s 19th birthday. They’re so close, in fact, that they look almost exactly alike!

“Happy 19th birthday to my beauty baby girl @natashabure. You drive me absolutely nuts because I love you SO much,” Cameron Bure, 41, wrote.

“I'm praying for your last year in the teens to be one of revelation, character building and finding your passion in your purpose. It's hard to imagine anyone can love you more than Papa and I do, but Jesus does.”

Cameron Bure ended her message on an inspiring note: “Happy Birthday darlin'. Be the sunshine!”

The actress has so many reasons to be proud of Natasha, the oldest of her three children with husband Valeri Bure. In the past year Natasha has competed on “The Voice” and authored a book, “Let’s Be Real,” that encourages teens to be open and honest.

Tune into the @todayshow tomorrow morning and watch my girl @natashabure on Kathie Lee and Hoda! My style: pants @seanewyork glasses @warbyparker . Natasha's style: shorts suit @topshop A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) on Jun 1, 2017 at 9:30am PDT

In the case of Natasha and her mom, the idea of being open and honest goes both ways.

“Most of the time Natasha is in her room blocking me out and I’m telling her to do laundry and clean up,” Cameron Bure joked when she visited TODAY with her daughter in early June.

“That’s not true!” Natasha responded.

Cameron Bure said she’s encouraged Natasha and the teen's younger brothers, Lev and Maksim, to “work hard, don’t expect anything, earn it yourself ... and always be kind.”

Natasha can add one more piece of advice to the list: “Be the sunshine.” We hope you enjoyed your birthday, Natasha!

Follow Shane Lou on Twitter.