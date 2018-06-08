Candace Cameron Bure shares sweet pics from son's graduation: 'We are so proud'

share tweet pin email

Candace Cameron Bure is one proud mama!

The "Fuller House" star shared sweet pics from her 18-year-old son Lev Bure's high school graduation on Friday, but it was her emotional note praising the teen that got us all choked up.

"Congratulations my baby, we are so proud of you, not only for graduating with honors, but for the young man you’ve become," Cameron Bure, 42, captioned a photo slideshow from the ceremony.

"Your character, integrity, heart and love for Jesus deserves an A+!! Well done, son!" she added. "Can’t wait to see what God has in store for the next chapter of your journey."'

Click or swipe right to see the whole Bure family — which also includes the actress' hubby, former pro hockey player Valeri Bure, 43, and their two other kids, Natasha, 19, and Maksim, 16 — dressed to the nines for Lev's big day.

Lev's girlfriend, "Duck Dynasty" alum Bella Robertson, was also on hand to celebrate and can be seen in one pic beaming next to Cameron Bure and the actress' daughter.

Robertson, 16, also shared her own snap with her sweetie that showed off his snazzy wooden bow tie.

"ur a special one levie, happy grad luver," she wrote (in teen speak) to him.

We outta here A post shared by Lev Bure (@levvbure) on Jun 8, 2018 at 12:00pm PDT

As for Lev, he reshared a photo of himself wearing a festive Hawaiian lei over his suit. In the caption, he put into words the joyous sentiments of new grads everywhere.

"We outta here," he wrote.