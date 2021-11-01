Candace Cameron Bure responds to critics of new family photo: 'Don't poke mama bear'

Candace Cameron Bure is responding to criticism she received after posting a series of photos capturing her family's choice of wedding attire.

The “Fuller House” alum posted photos on Instagram over the weekend celebrating a wedding she attended with husband Valeri Bure, daughter Natasha and son Lev. Candace Cameron Bure and Natasha wore similar red dresses, and Valeri Bure and Lev wore suits.

The 45-year-old actor captioned the slideshow of photos, “Wedding season and I am HERE FOR IT!!! Mama gets another family pic (minus Maks who’s away at college.)”

Despite the positive response from many individuals, including former TODAY anchor Katie Couric, who wrote, “You all look smashing!!!” there were other commenters who seemed to be bothered by the family's fashion choices.

“While I absolutely love the red, it’s my favorite color, it’s considered a no-no at weddings, along with white!” someone wrote.

Bure did not let the comment slide, responding, “Anything goes in L.A. There were 4 women wearing red dresses to the wedding.”

The dress color was not the only target of the negative comments. Both Valeri Bure and Lev went to the wedding sockless, as some noted.

One fan wrote, “Lovely family...why don’t the men wear socks.. You gals are dressed formally and honestly they should wear socks. No socks are for a more casual look.. Ask your dresser.”

Another chimed in, “The no sock thing is very unattractive.” Bure clapped back, “Comments like this are unattractive. People enjoy style in different ways. It’s not always necessary to share your opinion.”

Bure responded to someone who wrote, “The no sock look is a no for me” with a sarcastic remark: “Thanks for letting us know!”

Bure also wrote this comment on her post: “Don’t poke mama bear. Some of you still need to learn manners. Don’t like? Scroll through. Some of you ruin the fun of sharing on social media for everyone.”

This isn’t the first time the actor has responded to criticism she has received online.

Back in January, Bure shared her disappointment over the “unkind comments” that were made about her family Christmas photo. She continued, “It doesn’t matter if you’re 10 or 90 years old, rude is rude.”

