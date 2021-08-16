Candace Cameron Bure and daughter, 23, could be twins in new birthday pics

Candace Cameron Bure celebrated daughter Natasha’s birthday on social media Sunday by posting a couple of sweet photos of herself alongside her now-23-year-old child.

But who’s who in the pics?

OK, maybe they don’t look quite identical, but the duo are definitely twinning in the shots Bure shared.

In one photo, they stand side by side, with the mom on the left and the daughter on the right, both decked out in denim jumpsuits and both sporting long blond locks. A second photo in the same post shows them in different summer looks, but the family resemblance remains the same.

“Happy 23rd birthday to this beauty,” the 45-year-old wrote in the caption that accompanied the pics. “I love you my Tashi.”

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Bure shared another pic to her Instagram stories, but neither she nor her daughter made an appearance in that one.

Instead, she simply gave fans and followers a glimpse at how they celebrated Sunday’s big occasion offline.

Candace Cameron Bure shows off one treat from her daughter's birthday bash. candacebure / Instagram

“(In) honor of Natasha’s birthday,” she wrote alongside a photo of a bottle of Brunello di Montalcino red wine, vintage 1998. “We bought this in Italy in the early 2000s. We have always bought wines of our children’s birth year to celebrate on the day!”

The former “Fuller House” star and her husband, Valeri Bure, have two other children together, sons Maksim, 19, and Lev, 21. In June, the couple had something else to celebrate — their 25th wedding anniversary.

"I’m often asked for marriage advice,” she wrote at the time. “What’s the secret? Lord knows I will never write a book about it because we are still learning every year, every day.”

Still, she summed it up in three words — or rather, just one word three times: “Grace. Grace. Grace.”