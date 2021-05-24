Candace Cameron Bure celebrates son Maksim's graduation with photo tribute

Candace Cameron Bure is celebrating her son Maksim's high school graduation.

The "Fuller House" alum shared a heartfelt tribute to her youngest child on his big day. The proud mom posted an Instagram gallery of images over the weekend from 19-year-old Maksim's graduation ceremony from NorthStar Christian Academy in Alexandria, Minnesota. In her sweet caption, she gushed about how proud she was of the teen.

"What a day! My boy. My son. My baby. So proud of you. You have grown so much in character and your love for God. Your joy is infectious! You are and have always been such a blessing to us; to be your mama and papa. We are so grateful God gave us to you to be your parents. As well as everyone who has contributed in your journey @alisaalbers 💙. Go @maksim.bure !!!" she wrote.

Cameron Bure included a video of Maksim in his blue cap and gown hanging out with his friends as they all held their new diplomas. She also shared a pic of him tossing his cap in the air, and another of his parents giving him kisses on his cheeks.

The Hallmark Channel star, 45, shares Maksim and his siblings, Natasha, 22, and Lev, 21, with her husband, former pro hockey player Valerie Bure, 46.

Cameron Bure's tribute comes less than three years after she posted an equally emotional message to Lev when he graduated from high school.

"Your character, integrity, heart and love for Jesus deserves an A+!! Well done, son!" she added. "Can’t wait to see what God has in store for the next chapter of your journey," she told Lev in the caption of a photo slideshow she shared on Instagram.

As for her look-alike daughter Natasha, Cameron Bure made fans do a double take last December when she shared a video of the pair performing a cute choreographed dance together.

The mother-daughter duo busted a few perfectly synchronized moves to late rapper Pop Smoke's song "What You Know Bout Love." While their dancing was impressive, fans were also knocked out by how similar the two looked in their matching thick-rimmed glasses and ponytails.

One fan wrote, "Literally had trouble telling who was who in this" and Cameron Bure replied "I've got the boobs, she's got the butt" with a laughing emoji.

Natasha also responded in the comments, telling her mom — who previously revealed her dance skills on season 18 of "Dancing with the Stars" — how proud she was of her.

"You actually killed this, wrote Natasha. Cameron Bure wrote back, "thank you baby."

