Candace Cameron Bure's son Maksim may be all grown up, but he's still her "baby."

The former "Fuller House" star celebrated her youngest child's 19th birthday on Wednesday with a sweet message about how much he means to her.

"Happy 19th birthday to my baby @maksim.bure 🎂 Happy birthday 🎉🎈 Maksy boo boo!!!" she wrote alongside a gallery of pics, including one of mother and son posing together in cowboy hats.

"You light up my life. You are my sunshine. Keep smiling! No one ever forgets it 😉. I love you baby😘❤️sooooooooooooooooo much 😘" she added.

Bure, 44, shares Maksim and his older siblings, Natasha, 22, and Lev, 20, with her husband of 24 years, former pro hockey player Valeri Bure, 46.

The Hallmark Channel star is close to all three of her kids and regularly gushes about them on social media. Just last month, she caused fans to do a double take when she shared an Instagram video of her and her look-alike daughter showing off their dance moves.

In September, she saluted Natasha on National Daughters Day.

"I have more fun with this girl than anyone. Of course she’s given me a few gray hairs 😂. You’re the best @natashabure I love being your mama 💗," she wrote next to a gallery of photos of the pair.

Bure, who welcomed Natasha when she was just 22, told TODAY Parents in June 2018 that she's proud of how she raised her children. "There was so much feedback," she recalled of being a young mom. "People were in my ears about what was right and what was wrong."

After all three of her kids turned out to be happy, well-adjusted young people, she figured she'd succeeded. "I will say that now my children are teenagers, I can look at my kids and see that my parenting style worked great for my children."

But the proud mom emphasized to TODAY that there is no one right way to parent.

"Different things work for different people," she said. "Every life is different. No two people have the exact same experience. So go to the people you love and trust most... and really tune out the rest. You might need to turn off social media!"