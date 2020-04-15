Cameron Diaz opens up about being a new mom: 'It's the best part of my life'

Cameron Diaz loves being a mom!

The actress opened up about parenting during quarantine in an Instagram live chat with her friend Katherine Power, founder of the fashion website Who What Wear.

The good friends caught up during a live chat on Instagram. Katherinepower/ Instagram

Diaz and her husband, Benji Madden, announced the birth of their daughter, Raddix, in January. In the Instagram live chat, the 47-year-old actress gushed about what a great dad Madden is to their little girl.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

“After we’ve done bath time with our baby and we put her down to sleep, Benj puts her to bed, he's so good. He's such an amazing father. I'm so lucky he's my baby's daddy,” she said. “He's so incredible. He puts her down and I go into the kitchen and I start dinner and I pour myself a nice glass of red wine, and I start my cooking, I put on my show, whatever it is."

She also talked about what it’s been like parenting during the coronavirus lockdown.

“I’ve kind of been living a quarantine life anyhow because I have a 3-month-old ... so my life has been completely quiet and still for the last few months,” she said. “But I was able to have all my friends over all the time, and now I don’t see anybody. We just don’t see each other. It’s so crazy.”

Diaz and Madden announced the birth of their baby daughter, Raddix, back in January. Donato Sardella / Getty Images

The couple has long been protective of their privacy, and they have not posted any photos of their baby daughter on social media. But in February, Madden shared a sweet tribute to Diaz and Raddix alongside a drawing of three red roses.

“My Wife and Daughter fill me up with so much gratitude,” he wrote️. “Everyday, I feel so lucky Just wanted to say it out loud!!!”

Like millions of others right now, Diaz said she is concerned and stressed about the pandemic. She said she’s managing her anxiety by staying in the present moment and remaining grateful for everything she has — first and foremost, her daughter and husband.

"I love being a mother. It's the best, best, best part of my life,” she said. “I'm so, so grateful and so happy and it's the best thing ever and I'm so lucky to get to do it with Benj.”