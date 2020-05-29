Cameron Boyce's mom tears up thanking fans on late son's 21st birthday

The mother of Cameron Boyce is thanking fans on what would have been the late Disney Channel star’s 21st birthday.

Libby Boyce posted a moving video on Instagram Thursday in her son’s honor on the Cameron Boyce Foundation page.

"Everybody, I'm just reading all the notes on the Cameron Boyce Foundation page of all of the comments with the donations and I’m just really blown away. Really blown away by all the amazing comments and how many people loved Cameron," she said while fighting back tears.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

“Thank you,” she captioned the post.

The foundation "honors the legacy of Cameron Boyce by reducing gun violence and curing epilepsy through digital campaigns, programmatic partnerships and financial support," reads a description on its site. "We believe that all young people should be empowered to change the world."

Boyce died at the age of 20 last July when he suffered an epileptic seizure.

"You know, I just really wanted to say thank you and it's so appreciated and we really will be doing amazing things so his death is not in vain. Thank you,” his mother continued in her video.

Libby Boyce and Victor Boyce with their son, Cameron Boyce, at the United Way Celebrates 11th Annual Homewalk To End Homelessness on Nov. 18, 2017 in Los Angeles. Greg Doherty / Getty Images

In January, Boyce opened up on “The Doctors” about the pain of having a child die.

"I feel as though I'm in a tunnel. The tunnel will always be there. I will never be out of the tunnel. So, if people say, 'You come out the other side' — you do not come out the other side from this kind of a loss, ever," she said.