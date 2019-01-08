Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Eun Kyung Kim

California’s new governor, Gavin Newsom, delivered a powerful inaugural speech but it may be what he didn’t say that many may remember the most about the address.

Shortly after the former lieutenant governor took the podium Monday to lay out his vision for the state, Newsom was interrupted by someone who had wandered onto the Sacramento stage: His 2-year-old son, Dutch.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom gets a visitor while delivering his inaugural address. Getty Images

The young boy, blanket in hand and pacifier in his mouth, walked up as his father spoke out against a number of Trump administration policies.

Newsome continued speaking as he picked up the boy. As the audience cheered on the moment, he paused, giving his son a kiss, asking "You good?" and then resuming his speech.

“This is exactly how it was scripted,” Newsom later joked, although his aides later insisted the moment was anything but staged.

Once Newsom put Dutch down, Newsom’s wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, could be seen trying to coach the toddler off the stage. But the boy refused to leave the spotlight — he ran back to his father, seeking refuge behind the podium. His mother eventually succeeded in scooping the boy off stage.

The couple are parents to three children in addition to Dutch.

Newsom, who campaigned on a universal healthcare platform, succeeds four-term Gov. Jerry Brown.