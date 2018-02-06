share tweet pin email

Beauty mogul and “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star Kylie Jenner welcomed her first child earlier this month, and proud grandparent Caitlyn Jenner couldn’t be more excited.

Getty Images Caitlyn Jenner and Kylie Jenner

On Monday, Caitlyn posted a sweet throwback photo of Kylie as a baby along with a heartfelt message for her newborn.

“My daughter just had a daughter,” Caitlyn wrote in the caption. “It’s amazing to be by your side through this journey. She’s SO beautiful already. Can’t wait to watch her grow.”

Kylie, 20, had kept her fans guessing about her pregnancy, staying out of the spotlight for months. But this weekend, she confirmed the rumors when she welcomed a baby girl with her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott. On Tuesday, she revealed her child's name is Stormi.

“I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could,” the new mom wrote in an emotional announcement on Instagram on Sunday. “My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this.”

She also posted a touching, 11-minute YouTube video documenting her pregnancy journey.

Kylie's older sister, Khloe Kardashian, is also expecting her first child. She recently posted a sweet photo of her and her sister with matching baby bumps along with a heartfelt message.

“Congratulations My Sweet Kylie!” Kardashian wrote. “What a magical ride it's been! I'll miss you bumping along with me. Never in a million years did I think we would do this together but it's been that much more special because of it.”

Everyone in the Kardashian-Jenner clan is obviously over the moon about the latest addition to the family. Kylie’s baby is clearly so loved!