Céline Dion celebrates son's birthday: 'Your father is always watching over you'

Happy birthday to René-Charles Angélil!

On Monday, superstar singer and mom of three Céline Dion took to Instagram to celebrate her first-born son’s big day with a rare photo and a sweet sentiment.

“Twenty years ago, I had the privilege to hear the word mom for the very first time,” Dion wrote. “My dream came true, and you changed our lives forever!”

Her message accompanied a photo of the adoring mother standing alongside a bearded René-Charles, whom she often refers to as “RC,” and reaching out to stroke his cheek.

“It’s hard to believe that two decades have already passed,” she continued. “You carry the colour of the sky in your eyes and that same blue is the colour of our love. Go out there and embrace life, and remember to never stop believing in yourself, because I believe in you.”

She then mentioned another person who believed in him — his father and her late husband, René Angélil, who died in 2016.

“Remember also that your father is always watching over you and guiding you,” Dion wrote.

Dion and her former manager, Angélil, married in 1994, and after enduring years of fertility struggles, they welcomed René-Charles to the world in 2001. The couple turned to in-vitro fertilization again in 2009 and added two more sons to their family the following year, Eddy and Nelson.

The twins were mentioned in the sign-off to Dion’s post honoring René-Charles.

“We love you so much…” she closed, adding, “Happy birthday, RC! – Mom, Nelson and Eddy xx…”