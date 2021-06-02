Busy Philipps kicks off Pride Month with post honoring her 12-year-old, Birdie

Busy Philipps is starting off Pride Month with a sweet tribute to her 12-year-old child, Birdie.

“Today is the start of PRIDE MONTH! I have so much pride for this kid and everything they are and do!” the proud mom, 41, wrote in an Instagram post, sharing photos of her and Birdie posing together.

Birdie is gay and uses they/them pronouns, Philipps revealed a few months ago on her podcast, “Busy Philipps is Doing Her Best,” adding that Birdie gave permission for her to talk about their sexuality and pronouns.

"For those of you who are my friends listening at home, this is the first you're hearing that Birdie is gay and out," the mom of two said. "Birdie told us at 10 years old and ... I mean obviously, I knew that Birdie knew."

In her recent Instagram post, Philipps shared details of a project Birdie organized to benefit the Los Angeles LGBT Center, which Philipps said “has been incredibly helpful” to her family in recent years.

“One incredible thing Birdie did last year (that I would like to brag about right now😂) is that after seeing all of the beauty products that I was sent by brands that went unused or given away, Birdie decided to start gathering the unopened makeup and hygiene items from me and other influencer types(actors, singers, makeup and hair artists) to donate to the @lalgbtcenter for the queer and trans youth that the Center provides a safe space for,” she explained.

“Well. Thanks to many of my friends, Birdie was able to donate HUNDREDS of items to the center,” she added.

Birdie is the older child of Philipps and her husband, screenwriter Marc Silverstein. The couple also have a 7-year-old daughter, Cricket Pearl.

· Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

· Sign up for the weekly TODAY Parents Newsletter!

Related:

When it comes to parenting both kids, Philipps said she always remembers some words of wisdom from her own mom.

"My mother used to say the Shakespeare quote, 'And this above all, to thine own self be true,'" she said in a 2018 interview with TODAY Parents. "I really feel like it permeated my being, so we really try to encourage our girls to just be true to themselves."