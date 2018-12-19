Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: Today By Jamie Blynn

One's a blonde, one's a brunette. One has been described as "the trouble-maker," while the other one is described as the "quiet" one.

The reality, Jenna Bush Hager and twin sister Barbara Bush say, is that those public perceptions often miss the mark, and they are way more alike than people know.

During Savannah Guthrie’s new digital series “Six Minute Marathon With Savannah” (where celebrities answer rapid fire questions in six minutes), the 37-year-old daughters of former President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush showed off their sisterly connection.

Barbara joked, “we can just speak through ESP.” Case in point, according to TODAY anchor Jenna: “We just recently both ate a sour candy and looked at each other at the same time and thought, ‘Wow, that’s sour!’”

When asked by Savannah about the last time they laughed, Jenna credited 3-year-old daughter Poppy. “[Last night] Poppy asked me if I was going to 'mother' her tonight or if she had a babysitter,” said Jenna, who also has 5-year-old daughter Mila with husband Henry Hager. “I was like, ‘I mother you all day long!’”

Barbara chimed in, “I laughed when she retold me that!”

If she wasn't the founder of Global Health Corps, Barbara said she'd be a workout instructor. Jenna said her dream side hustle would be starting a queso company (with Savannah!). But Jenna told Barbara she could partner with them, if she wanted.

When asked the best advice they'd ever gotten, Jenna offered up wise words from their mom, Laura Bush: “Save your worries for the really big things,” a mantra Barbara also embraces!

While neither say they have "balance" in their lives — “I think it’s a BS term we’ve created to make ourselves feel bad,” said Jenna — they do have rely on their unwavering pillars of strength. “Faith is probably my guiding light,” reveals Jenna. “Also, the people that come before me.”

For Barbara, it’s faith and those influential people in her life “who are still with us, but maybe not with us physically.”

The twins lost their grandmother, former First Lady Barbara Bush in April, and then their grandfather, former President George H. W. Bush, last month. They said they still feel their presence in their lives. And today, Jenna says her biggest fear is “losing people I love.”

