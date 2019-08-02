An elementary school student found the perfect T-shirt to break the ice on the first day of school.

Blake Rajahn, 6, walked into North Fayette Elementary School in Georgia with a shirt made by his mother with a simple message to his classmates: "I will be your friend."

The boy chose that slogan himself after his mother, Nikki Rajahn, who has a personalization business, said she would make him any shirt he liked for the first day of school.

She wrote on Facebook that he could've had a typical sports-themed shirt for school, but went with his own idea instead.

"He thought a while and said, 'will you please make me a shirt that says 'I will be your friend' for all the kids who need a friend to know that I am here for them?''' she wrote. "Never underestimate your kid's heart for others! I love my sweet Blake!"

Rajahn told NBC Atlanta affiliate WXIA that Blake has been bullied in the past and wanted to send a positive message to start the school year.

"I want to make sure that kids that are bullied know they have a friend already,'' Blake told WXIA.

The T-shirts also appeared to be a hit with fellow parents.

"Can you make hundreds more so he can share with everyone!" a commenter wrote on Facebook. "But what a blessing and what a difference he will make."

That's how you get the school year off on the right foot!