Build-A-Bear offers special 'pay your age' deal on July 12

If your child has had their eye on a plush toy from Build-A-Bear Workshop, July 12 is your lucky day.

For one day only, Build-A-Bear Workshop locations in the U.S., Canada and U.K. are hosting "Pay Your Age Day," an event where customers pay only their age for any furry friend in the store.

According to the Build-A-Bear Workshop website, parents of infants must pay at least one dollar for their child's choice of animal and adults will not be counted as "a day over 29," meaning they will not be asked to pay more than $29 for their purchase, regardless of their actual age.

Customers over the age of 18 must be members of the Build-A-Bear Workshop loyalty club — the Bonus Club — and kids must have an adult club member present to take advantage of the savings.

Customers may pay their age for their chosen stuffed animal, but accessories and clothing items cost extra. For a complete list of details about the event, visit the Build-A-Bear Workshop website.

