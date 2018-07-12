share tweet pin email

Build-A-Bear Workshop's "pay your age day" on July 12 was so popular the company had to shut it down early, overwhelmed by crowds hoping to get a furry friend at a deep discount.

"We could not have predicted this reaction to our Pay Your Age Day event," the company said in a statement posted online. "Authorities in certain locations closed Build-A-Bear stores and, in other locations, were forced to limit the line."

Build-A-Bear said it distributed vouchers to those turned away from the event, and "Bonus Club" members could log into their account by midnight on July 15 to get a voucher as well. The promotion drew crowds to stores across the U.S. and England for the chance to buy one of the customizable bears, which start at $12 but retail for an average of $28.

Per local authorities, we cannot accept additional Guests at our locations due to crowd safety concerns. We have closed lines in our stores. We understand some Guests are disappointed and we will reach out directly as soon as possible. https://t.co/aSFfPCcfsG pic.twitter.com/WZJ53tOAEH — Build-A-Bear Workshop (@buildabear) July 12, 2018

The queue at build a bear . Livingston @buildabear . Right round the mall and outside pic.twitter.com/AFf93q8xvy — Tank-Juicy (@tank_juicy) July 12, 2018

The children's retailer stated that the event had drawn "unprecedented" crowds and had regrettably resulted in "long lines, extensive waits and disappointed guests."

It's Pay Your Age day at Build A Bear.



Queues are reportedly seven hours long.



Bet it's like the Hunger Games... but fluffier. — Mama, Eden and Me (@MamaEdenandMe) July 12, 2018

Social media users reported standing in line for anywhere from four to nine hours for their chances to get in on the discount, some just to be turned away by staff.

So itâs a âwhatever your kids age is, you payâ at build a bear and people, no lie, are waiting 6+ hours to get in. The line wraps around the mall twice — Kristy ð¤·âï¸ (@kabibi1110) July 12, 2018

According to Build-A-Bear, vouchers were handed out to those turned away, which will be valid through the end of August.

The company strongly encouraged guests to consider delaying their next trip to Build-A-Bear to avoid excess voucher-redeeming crowds.

NASA now reporting they can see the queues outside Build A Bear Workshops from space.

âï¸âï¸âï¸âï¸âï¸âï¸âï¸âï¸âï¸ð¦âï¸ — Big Mouth Princess (@BigMouthPrincss) July 12, 2018

Build-A-Bear also consoled disappointed customers with their "Count Your Candles" birthday program, where kids under the age of 14 can "pay their age" for a Birthday Treats bear during their birthday month.