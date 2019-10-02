A sports radio host has shared the heartbreaking news that he and his wife lost their quadruplets after the babies — a girl and three boys — were born prematurely.

Jeremy White, a host on WGR 550 Radio in Buffalo, New York, wrote on Twitter Tuesday that his four children with his wife, Molly, died in succession over the course of six days last week.

"We are heartbroken, but feel honored to have seen our babies, and held them,'' White wrote.

White said his wife started having "terrible" pains on Sept. 22, resulting in the couple's quadruplets "being born too early to have a chance at survival."

The couple lost their daughter, Zoe, on Monday, followed by their son Lincoln a day later.

"We had a quiet two days which built some hope that things had stopped, because it was possible our remaining two boys could stay until an age of viability,'' he said.

Another son, Miles, died on Friday. The fourth child, a boy they named Brecken, died a day later, White said.

The couple had documented their pregnancy journey on an Instagram page they called "Buffalo Quads." They had been trying to get pregnant for two years before learning that Molly was carrying quadruplets.

"These months with our quads growing have been some of the happiest of our lives,'' White wrote in his Twitter post. "We mourn the family we dreamed of having, and will carry them with us, as long as we live."

An Instagram post on Sept. 22 showed the couple celebrating a gender reveal party at a Buffalo Bills tailgate while being cheered by friends and fans.

In the wake of their loss, the couple is now trying to raise money for the Western New York Perinatal Bereavement Network.

"While we are at the beginning of this journey of grief and mourning, we are so thankful for WNY Perinatal Bereavement Network for what they have already done for us,'' the couple wrote on an online fundraising page.

"They clothed our babies, provided some resources for navigating the funeral process, and also gave us a bear that contains all four of the babies' heartbeats. And we know that they didn't just do this for us; they do it for so many families across WNY."