MLB star Bryce Harper and wife Kayla welcome their 2nd child — see the pic

There's a new player on the team at Bryce Harper's household.

The Philadelphia Phillies right fielder, 28, and his wife, Kayla, announced the birth of their second child on Instagram Sunday:

The caption reads: "Brooklyn Elizabeth Harper."

The photo shows both parents cradling the little girl, who has a bow around her head that perfectly matches Mom's shirt, which we love a lot!

The Instagram account for the Phillies wrote in the comments, "Congratulations!!!!!"

Back in June, both parents posted a fun photo of themselves and the baby's ultrasound on Instagram; Bryce Harper wrote, "Girl dad!"

Bryce Harper, then with the Washington Nationals, with wife Kayla after winning the Home Run Derby in Washington, D.C., in 2018. Patrick Smith / Getty Images

Bryce and Kayla Harper have been married since 2016. Their first child, Krew Aron, was born in 2019.

A few months before Krew's arrival, Bryce Harper told The Philadelphia Inquirer that he has looked to his own father to learn how to be a parent. "It's very cool to become a dad now and know what he sacrificed for me and to be able to put it into myself and hopefully teach my son the right way," he said. "That's what I want to do."

He added, "If I can just take little things that he did for me and pass that along to my kid, I think my kid will hopefully grow up with the same mentality that I did. Giving a crap about what you do. It's the little things: You give a crap, you give back, and you understand that giving back is one of the greatest opportunities in life."

Congratulations to the growing family!