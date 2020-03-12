It was supposed to be one of the best nights of the year for Skylar Hamerter, 7.

She had been looking forward to the father-daughter dance in Covington, Georgia, for months.

The year before, her dad hadn’t shown up to take her, and she really wanted him to come this year, her mom, Trelysia Hamerter, said.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

“So this year she comes to me ahead of time and says, ‘Mommy, I want my dad to come with me to the dance. I don’t want grandpa. I want my dad, I want everyone to know I have a dad,’” Trelysia explained.

Trelysia added she didn’t think Skylar’s dad would let her down again, but in the weeks and days leading up to the dance, she started to get worried. Her ex wasn’t picking up the phone. Trelysia said she broke down in tears the day before the event: “I felt so bad because there was nothing I could do because I’m not a male.”

Her son, 11-year-old Christian, spotted her crying and asked what was wrong.

Trelysia recalled her son said, “If he doesn’t show, mom, I’d like to take Skylar to the dance... she deserves to know that a man can keep his word and that she’s really special.”

They picked out a suit and tie for Christian to match Skylar's gold dress, “just in case” Skylar’s dad didn’t come.

The next day, Hameter's fears came true when Skylar’s dad didn’t arrive. Christian was ready to go.

They went to the dance and had a wonderful time, their mom told TODAY Parents. She posted their story on Facebook in a now-viral post because she was so proud of Christian.

“Y’all I literally cried,” she wrote in the post, which has been shared more than 52,000 times. “Just know that I’m raising someone a GREAT HUSBAND one day.”