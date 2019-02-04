Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 4, 2019, 8:21 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Brooklyn Decker is blasting back at online trolls who criticize her post-pregnancy body.

The "Grace and Frankie" star, 31, took to Twitter last week after a body-shamer said she looked "gangly" since welcoming two children, Hank, 3, and Stevie, 1, with hubby Andy Roddick.

"For the umpteenth time — because people love to comment on my body (or lack thereof) my children sucked the life out of my body and left behind a bag of bones," Decker wrote.

"I don’t know what else to tell you. I miss my boobs too — I don’t even know what to call them now," the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model added.

Decker, a former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model, called out an online body-shamer who said she looked "gangly" since becoming a mom. Cindy Ord / Getty Images

Decker's response resonated with fans, many of whom cheered her on for sticking up for herself. Others revealed that they, too, have dealt with changes in their bodies since they became moms.

"I always wonder where my boobs went after having my two children ... WHERE DID THEY GO??" wrote one mother, who added, "Of course, I say this to myself, at night, in privacy. I don’t care who you are, not ok to say this to you!!"

Decker responded, joking again, "The funny thing is I haven't had the time to buy new bras, so they are like empty shells of their former life. A daily reminder of what once was!"

One fan shared that she also felt like a "bag of bones" since giving birth. Decker responded by asking her if she ever got her former body back.

"did it ever change?! did you go back to 'normal'? or did that become your new normal?," the actress wrote, adding, "That's how i feel ... This is just who I am now!"

Many fans chimed in to let Decker know she's still as gorgeous as ever.

"Not that you need mine or anyone else’s validation but your body is fine. And you’re hilarious on grace and frankie," wrote one. "Live your life, people are sad and insecure and just want to tear others down to make themselves feel better."

Meanwhile, one mom said having adorable children has almost made up for all the unwelcome changes to her body since giving birth.

"Bras don’t fit, ass got huge, hips got wide. My kids are lucky they’re cute!" she joked.