Victoria Beckham has built her reputation on being fabulous, fierce and unemotional. We're sure she's a lovely person, but we rarely see her crack a big smile, much less shed a tear.

So excuse us if we're feeling a little extra-emotional seeing the fashion mogul and former Spice Girl get all choked up over sending her oldest son, Brooklyn, off to college.

We are all so proud of you Brooklyn. Amazing A level results and off to college. We love you so much and will miss you. #yesiamcrying #emotional x A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Aug 18, 2017 at 12:26pm PDT

"We are all so proud of you Brooklyn," Beckham, 43, wrote in an Instagram post Friday. "Amazing A level results and off to college. We love you so much and will miss you."

And check out those hashtags: #yesiamcrying #emotional.

In the words of the Spice Girls: "Stop right now!" Too sweet.

Brooklyn, 18, will study photography on scholarship in New York City. His mother's response is hardly a surprise given what Brooklyn told GQ recently about his move.

“I’m nervous, and my mum’s upset about me leaving,” he told the magazine, “but it’s really exciting. I kind of live in the moment. I don’t think people in New York will annoy me, and I feel like when I go there, I’ll meet lifelong friends. Stuff like that.”

Brooklyn will also be leaving behind little brother Romeo, 14, who had some nice things to say to his sibling on Friday.

Brooklyn, I am going to miss u sooooo much xx I am so proud of you and can't believe you have come this far! Good luck in New York! And we'll done with your A levels xxx❤️❤️ A post shared by Romeobeckham (@romeobeckham) on Aug 18, 2017 at 8:24am PDT

"Brooklyn, I am going to miss u sooooo much," Romeo captioned a photo of the two of them. "I am so proud of you and can't believe you have come this far! Good luck in New York! And we'll (sic) done with your A levels xxx."

Best of luck with college life, Brooklyn ... and best of luck with those mommy feels, Victoria!