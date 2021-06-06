Brooke Shields found the perfect way to make her daughter’s prom that much more special.

Shields pulled out a throwback look for her 18-year-old daughter Rowan Francis to wear on her prom night, sharing the sweet moment on Instagram. In the photos, Shields is wearing an all-white ensemble while her daughter wears a red strapless gown that was once worn by her mother to the 1998 Golden Globes when she was nominated for the sitcom “Suddenly Susan.”

The 56-year-old actor shared another photo of her daughter posing solo in the stunning dress, as well as a photo of Shields from 1998 wearing the same dress on the red carpet.

Brooke Shields shared a personal photo showcasing her dress at the 1998 Golden Globe Awards. brookeshields / Instagram

“I thought it was a special night when I was nominated for a Golden Globe and wore this dress in 1998, but nothing could have prepared me to see my daughter wearing it to her prom,” Shields captioned the photo. “proud mama!”

Brooke Shields' daughter Rowan posing in her prom dress first worn by her mom at the 1998 Golden Globe Awards. brookeshields / Instagram

Shields, who has been recovering after breaking her femur back in January, has two children with her husband, Chris Henchy: Rowan, 18, and Grier, 15. The “Blue Lagoon” star opened up about raising daughters and the aspects of motherhood that she didn’t expect, telling TODAY Parents earlier this year, "I am surprised by how much their approval in everything matters to me.”

"I don't remember my mom needing my approval as much as I needed my mom's approval — she was just a god to me," Shields said. "So I watch my girls, and I have to really be careful that I am not so needy of them, because they're going to say 'I hate you,' and they don't really mean it, but they do at that moment."

While the hand-me-down prom dress was a special moment between the mother-daughter duo, Shields and her daughter have shared some less-than-glamorous moments between the two on social media. Last May, Rowan managed to rope her mom into a TikTok trend that went downhill pretty fast.

In a short clip posted to Shield’s Instagram, the two sat next to each other in the front of the car. Rowan reaches back to grab her purse from the backseat and begins to search through it. When she goes to return the bag to the back seat, she “accidentally” hits her mom in the mouth with it.

The incident, while eliciting some laughter from Rowan, left Shields with a fat lip. Ouch!

“so apparently this was for a tik tok... 😂 utter disbelief!!” Shields captioned the video.

Shields discussed the incident with TODAY, explaining, "I had no idea what was happening and thought, 'Why is she fumbling in her purse so much?' and then she whacked me so hard. At first, I couldn't tell if I was mad at her, or insulted, or what."

Rowan apologized off-camera for the rest of the day, but Shields had a good attitude about the prank.

"I love humor, and I love getting called out as long as it's not mean-spirited," she said. "And I really believe that she didn't mean it to hurt. I was just so happy she wanted me to do anything with her on TikTok, because I am so not cool."