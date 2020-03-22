Two years after her unborn baby and 5-year-old daughter died in a car accident, Broadway star Ruthie Ann Miles shared some hopeful news with fans. On Saturday, she announced that she and her husband, Jonathan Blumenstein, are expecting a baby this spring.

"We'd like to announce our very happy news: We are expecting another child this spring!" Miles wrote on Instagram and Twitter. "Thank you especially to the many of you who supported us in the aftermath of the crash, continually lifted us up in prayer, doused us with Love, encouraged us, let us be & grieve these two years....and now rejoice with us in this new life."

She added, "We know Abigail Joy and Sophia would have loved being big sisters & are loving watching their family grow."

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

In March 2018, a driver, who reportedly suffered from seizures and was ordered not to drive, crashed into Miles, her daughter, Abigail, Miles' friend Lauren Lew, and her 1-year-old son, Joshua. Abigail and Joshua both died, and Miles, who was seven months pregnant at the time, was seriously injured. Two months later, she suffered a miscarriage.

The driver of the vehicle, a woman from Staten Island, later died by suicide, and the case against her was subsequently dismissed.

Ruthie Ann Miles' daughter Abigail died in a tragic car accident in March 2018. gofundme.com

Following the accident, Miles took a break from work and social media. Friends set up a GoFundMe page for the couple to offer their support. In August 2018, Miles triumphantly returned to the stage to reprise her role in "The King and I."

Since the Tony winner shared the good news, the Broadway world has been rejoicing and spreading messages of love for Miles and her family.

Ruthie Ann Miles and the cast of "The King and I" perform onstage at the 2015 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. Getty Images

"Dear Evan Hansen" star Ben Platt commented rows of heart emoji on the Instagram announcement.

"Oh Ruthie!!!! So many blessings! We love you so!" added Broadway star Laura Benanti.

Miles' post on Twitter also prompted celebration.

Joyous news. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 21, 2020

"Joyous news," "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda replied.

Ruthie, this is the beautiful news we all need right now. 😻 — Kristen Anderson-Lopez (@Lyrikris10) March 21, 2020

"This is the beautiful news we all needed right now," wrote "Frozen" composer Kristen Anderson-Lopez.