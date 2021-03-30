Brittany Matthews says she and Patrick Mahomes take their baby 'everywhere we go'

Brittany Matthews says she and her NFL star fiancé, Patrick Mahomes, are bringing their newborn daughter, Sterling, everywhere they go.

Matthews, 25, shared a video Monday in her Instagram stories thanking fans for their positive comments. She also addressed those who've asked when she'll post new photos of her 5-week-old daughter.

Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes have been reluctant to share photos of their newborn daughter, Sterling, on social media because they don't want her image "blasted all over the internet." Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

"OK, I haven't came on here and talked to you guys in forever so I feel like it's very much due," she tells fans in the video. "But, you know, I have a new daughter and life has been crazy lately. But I just wanted to get on here and say that you guys have been just the sweetest ever commenting on all my posts, saying that I look so good and I haven't had a baby, and I just want you guys to know that I appreciate y'all."

She adds, "I appreciate all the positive, sweet people that I have here on my platform. Y'all are just the greatest and I just wanted to say thank you and that I love you guys."

"(For the people) that are so concerned about where Sterling has been or if we've been leaving her or what she looks like and when we're going to post a photo, she's been with us everywhere we go," continues Matthews, laughing. "I haven't left her for more than a few hours because I'm breastfeeding, so I either need to feed her or pump every three or so hours."

The new mom says in her video that she's been reluctant to share photos of baby Sterling because she doesn't want the image of her daughter "blasted all over the internet."

"Also, as far as posting photos and showing you guys, I really just don't know. I just love keeping her to ourselves and to our family. I just don't need her blasted all over the internet and everyone posting photos of her," she explains.

"Maybe one day we will, maybe one day we won't. Who knows?" she adds. "But I hope you guys respect that and understand."

Matthews and Mahomes welcomed Sterling on Feb. 20. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback celebrated by sharing a sweet pic on Instagram of his baby's finger holding tight her parents' hands. In the photo, Matthews, who also shared the pic, wears a necklace with a pendant reading "Sterling."

The following month, the first-time dad shared an Instagram photo of himself cradling little Sterling, whose face was turned away from the camera.

"1 month," Mahomes wrote, along with a heart emoji. Matthews shared that photo, too, with the message: "Ster is 1 month."

Matthews opened up one week after giving birth about why she and her fiancé decided to wait before sharing photos of their baby girl.

"We will share photos of her when we (feel) the time is right," Matthews wrote in her Instagram story. "I know the internet will instantly take the photos of her and share everywhere so just preparing myself for my newborn baby girl to be shared to the world!

"Right now we are just soaking in every minute with her."