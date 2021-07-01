Brittany Matthews responds to speculation that she got breast implants

Brittany Matthews preemptively shut down breast implant speculation after sharing a photo of herself clad in a bikini on Instagram.

“Haters will say they are fake, but breastfeeding moms will understand,” Matthews, 25, captioned her post on Wednesday.

Matthews, who is vacationing in Mexico with her fiancé, NFL star Patrick Mahomes, and their 4-month-old daughter, Sterling, was inundated with support from fellow mamas.

“Oh I miss those days. Now I do need fake ones,” one person joked in the comments.

Added another, “Lol the best part of postpartum other than the babies of course.”

Matthews was seemingly responding to messages she received on a post last week, in which she is shown sunbathing in a blue two-piece bathing suit.

“Looking like someone got a boob job,” snipped one follower, while another remarked that Matthews's breasts look “fake.”

In March, the former pro soccer player revealed that she and Mahomes take Sterling everywhere they go.

“I haven’t left her for more than a few hours because I’m breastfeeding, so I either need to feed her or pump every three or so hours,” Matthews explained in an Instagram video.

On Monday, Matthews shared a snap of herself using a hands-free breast pump while holding Sterling on her lap.

“just pumping and momin,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

Mahomes and Matthews, who are high school sweethearts, got engaged last September inside a suite at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium. The NFL star popped the question with a sign that read "WILL YOU MARRY ME" after his Super Bowl ring ceremony. The couple announced that they will tie the knot in 2022.