Brittani Boren Leach has shared another heartbreaking post following the death of her 3-month-old baby son, Crew. The YouTube star posted a photo of herself holding Crew, who was found unresponsive while taking a nap at a relative's house on Christmas Day, in happier times.

"Oh how I wish this picture was taken today, I would give anything just to hold him this close again," she wrote, sharing a photo of herself wearing Crew against her body. "Those of you who were following me before and 'knew' Crew, knew he lived in this wrap. It was his favorite place to be. We buried him dressed in a gown made from my wedding dress, with a small favorite toy from each of his siblings, and this striped wrap placed snugly over him. I figured, who is better to carry him until I get there, than Jesus."

In the days following the family's difficult decision to let Crew go and donate his organs to other babies, Boren Leach has received an outpouring of support from friends and followers. She closed out her latest post by offering advice to other parents.

"If I could say one thing to you, here it is. Take all the pictures. Forget the laundry. Forget the dishes. It really doesn’t matter. Just love your babies. Breathe in their scent. Memorize their smile. And love them really really hard."

Boren Leach, a mom of three other boys and one step-daughter, rose to fame documenting her mom life on YouTube, starting with the marriage proposal from her husband, Jeff. The 29-year-old has more than 137,000 subscribers on her channel and fans have been following the tragedy that unfolded when her son suddenly stopped breathing during a nap.

Crew was laid to rest on Wednesday last week, surrounded by his parents and siblings.

"We laid our sweet baby boy to rest today, and a part of me went with him," Boren Leach wrote in an Instagram post, which included of a picture of her other children together and a photo of baby Crew's tiny casket covered in flowers and a superhero cape. "During his memorial, Carter reached over and grabbed my hand. Then Cooper laid his hand on ours and then Sydney laid hers on top. I’m so so proud of them."

"We will always feel like we are missing a piece of our family, because we are."