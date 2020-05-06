Youtube star and Instagram influencer Brittani Boren Leach is expecting.

The 29-year-old announced on Instagram she is pregnant on Monday with a video featuring her family — almost five months after her 3-month-old, Crew, went down for a nap on Christmas and didn’t wake up.

Leach has been open in her heartbreak after losing her infant son, and regularly shares tributes and memories to him on social media. In her video announcement, she explained she believes her next child to be “hand-picked by big brother Crew himself” and heaven-sent.

“It is understood that the beauty of a rainbow does not negate the ravages of any storm. When a rainbow appears, it does not mean that the storm never happened, or that we are not dealing with its aftermath,” she wrote. “It means that something beautiful and full of light has appeared in the midst of darkness and clouds. Storm clouds may still hover, but the rainbow provides a counterbalance of color, energy and hope.”

Tuesday, she posted a sweet photo with her husband, Jeff, holding sonogram pictures.

“That night I told Jeff I was pregnant, and we cried,” she said. “We cried tears of joy and happiness, tears of sadness, tears of nervousness, and tears of hope.”

In January, Leach shared she had laid her son Crew to rest.

"We will always feel like we are missing a piece of our family because we are,” she wrote. “And until we get to Heaven, I know he’s smiling, laughing and playing at the feet of Jesus. I just wish he was here instead.”

Leach is due Dec. 1, 2020.

“God has sent us the biggest blessing in the midst of many difficult trials and we are so thankful,” she said. “We are so excited to meet this little heaven-sent blessing that big brother Crew has picked out just for us.”

Leach and her husband have three young boys together. Leach is also stepmother to fifth-grader Sydney.