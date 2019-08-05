It looks like Britney Spears and her kids are having a great summer!

The singer, 37, posted photos of her sons, Sean, 13, and Jayden, 12, during a trip to Disneyland (click or swipe through to see all the pics).

“Great time at Disneyland today .... but I don’t remember ever getting that wet on splash mountain !!!” she wrote in the caption. “Geeez .... anyhow my boys are older now, so they don’t like their picture taken ever... so I was thrilled today when they said SURE !!!!! Such a great place !!!!!”

She also shared a video montage of some of their Disney adventures, as well as a candid photo from a family dinner.

It’s been fun-filled summer for Spears and her family. Last week, the singer’s sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, shared a video of her joint ‘cousins vacation’ with her own kids and Britney’s teenage sons.

Spears doesn’t share too many family photos on social media, so every time they pop up on her Instagram, her boys have grown so much!

Sean and Jayden have grown so much since 2013, when they attended the premiere of "Smurfs 2" with their mom. WireImage

They’ve definitely grown a lot since last summer, when Spears posted this cute photo from one of their favorite family spots.

“The boys are bigger than me now!!!!!” she wrote in the caption.

Last year, she also posted this photo with her boys, revealing a sweet family tradition.

“Every year I come back to this tree,” she wrote. “It’s beautiful!”

Here’s to many more fun summer memories for Spears and her family!