Britney Spears posts update about 'very private' sons in honor of their birthdays

Britney Spears’ boys are growing up so fast!

The pop star shared a sweet message about her sons, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, who both celebrated birthdays this month.

“My boys’ birthdays were last week … and unfortunately they are growing up and want to do their own things .... I have to ask their permission to post them because they are extremely independent little men 🤷🏼‍♀️😂🥺 !!!” Spears, 39, captioned an Instagram post.

“Anyway we had a small party and the coolest ice cream cakes 🍨 🎂 !!! It makes me crazy because they are so tall and geez they are still growing 😳😳😳 !!!” she continued. “They went to a dance last week and I cried for two days 😭😭😭 my babies in a suit !!! It’s crazy !!! And girls get ready cause my boys are so handsome 🥰🥰🥰 !!!”

She also shared a quote about motherhood: “There is nothing stronger than the love between a mother and son.”

“I truly believe this quote which is why I wanted to share it,” she wrote. “There’s a lot I can’t share with you all because my kids are very private which I love but I will tell you they are both extremely talented and I’m so incredibly blessed to have these two little men in my life ❤️🙏🏼 !!!"

Spears does not often post photos of her sons, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

In March, she shared two photos of herself standing in a field with Sean and Jayden, and it was evident just how much the boys had grown.

“My boys are so big now 👩‍👦‍👦 !!!! I know … I know … it’s very hard for any mama especially a mama with boys seeing them grow up so fast !!!!” she wrote in the caption. “I’m extremely lucky because my two babies are such gentleman and so kind that I must have done something right 🙊 !!!!”

Spears recently reactivated her Instagram account after taking a short break from the social media platform to celebrate her engagement to her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

The superstar showed off her ring in a video earlier this month with Asghari by her side.

"I can’t f------ believe it 💍💍💍💍💍💍❣️!!!!!!" she wrote in the caption.