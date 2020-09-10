'Bringing Up Bates' star Josie Bates reveals she suffered a miscarriage

Josie Bates is opening up about a miscarriage she experienced earlier this summer.

In an emotional Instagram, the “Bringing Up Bates” star, who shares 13-month-old daughter, Willow, with her husband, Kelton Balka, 25, revealed they were expecting their second child in March 2021.

“We were filled with anticipation as we began to dream of what it would be like as a family of four and for Willow to have a little playmate,” Bates, 21, wrote. “We surprised our family and friends with the news at Willow’s one year old birthday party! Already, my heart felt an unexplainable amount of excitement!”

But shortly after the July celebration, the couple received devastating news.

“Sadly, when I went for a recent ultrasound, we were heartbroken to hear our precious baby had gone to be with Jesus,” Bates revealed in her post. “Our hearts have been completely broken. I’ve never experienced the type of pain and loss that I’ve had these past weeks.”

Bates, who is a devout Christian, noted that she and Balka “have peace in knowing that our little baby is in heaven with Kelton’s sweet mom.” (Balka’s mother, Kristy, died in 2009 shortly after giving birth to her 5th child.)

“I added a charm to my necklace, next to Willow’s, to help us never forget the memories of how this little one made us feel and how much love and joy it brought to our family,” Bates wrote. “We are grateful for the love and prayers from so many during this time.”

Family friends Anna Duggar and Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar), who have both lost pregnancies, commented on the post with words of love and support.

"Praying for you during this difficult time. Looking forward to meeting your little one in heaven some day!" wrote Anna.

Added Vuolo, "I am so sorry that you all are walking through this. My heart aches for you all."