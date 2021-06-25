Brigitte Nielsen celebrates daughter Frida's 3rd birthday — see the pic

Brigitte Nielsen is celebrating her daughter Frida's third birthday.

The Danish actor and model made headlines in 2018 when she welcomed Frida at age 54 with husband Mattia Dessi. Nielsen shared an Instagram photo earlier this week of her and Dessi, 42, posing with Frida and a birthday cupcake. In her caption, she called the little girl "our star."

"Yesterday we celebrated her 3rd birthday......our star was born," wrote Nielsen, 57.

Frida is Nielsen's youngest child as well as her only daughter.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long. Sign up for the weekly TODAY Parents Newsletter!

The "Creed II" star is also a mom to four sons: Julian Winding, 37, with first husband Kasper Winding; Killian Gastineau, 31, with former New York Jets player Mark Gastineau; and Douglas Meyer, 28, and Raoul Meyer Jr., 26, with her fourth husband, Raoul Meyer. (Nielsen was also married to Sylvester Stallone from 1985 to 1987, though the former couple never had children.)

In an interview with TODAY in January 2019, Nielsen opened up about how "easy" her pregnancy was. She also expressed how she was more sure of herself as a mom than she was when she first began having children.

“What’s really better is I feel l have a lot more as a mother to give to my daughter because I’ve been there before,” Nielsen said. “I was 20 years old when I had my first baby, and I was so green, so concerned, so scared. Now, I’m just excited. Now, I can really enjoy myself."

Though the actual birthing process was a breeze, Nielsen and Dessi spent 11 years trying to conceive through in vitro fertilization.

The former reality star added that not everyone cheered her on when she finally became pregnant in her 50s.

“On Instagram and elsewhere online, 95% of people are so happy for you, but you’re always going to have people saying, ‘How dare you! You could be the grandmother! You could be dead before she grows up!’” Nielsen said.

“But really, no one should criticize. ... It’s all about what you can give that child. I know that as a woman, I’m in a better place than I’ve ever been.”