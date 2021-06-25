IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Brigitte Nielsen celebrates daughter Frida's 3rd birthday — see the pic

The Danish actor welcomed Frida at age 54 with husband Mattia Dessi in 2018.
/ Source: TODAY
By Gina Vivinetto

Brigitte Nielsen is celebrating her daughter Frida's third birthday.

The Danish actor and model made headlines in 2018 when she welcomed Frida at age 54 with husband Mattia Dessi. Nielsen shared an Instagram photo earlier this week of her and Dessi, 42, posing with Frida and a birthday cupcake. In her caption, she called the little girl "our star."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQeR7O9hawU

"Yesterday we celebrated her 3rd birthday......our star was born," wrote Nielsen, 57.

Frida is Nielsen's youngest child as well as her only daughter.

The "Creed II" star is also a mom to four sons: Julian Winding, 37, with first husband Kasper Winding; Killian Gastineau, 31, with former New York Jets player Mark Gastineau; and Douglas Meyer, 28, and Raoul Meyer Jr., 26, with her fourth husband, Raoul Meyer. (Nielsen was also married to Sylvester Stallone from 1985 to 1987, though the former couple never had children.)

https://www.instagram.com/p/CLSUO3GhZPS

In an interview with TODAY in January 2019, Nielsen opened up about how "easy" her pregnancy was. She also expressed how she was more sure of herself as a mom than she was when she first began having children.

“What’s really better is I feel l have a lot more as a mother to give to my daughter because I’ve been there before,” Nielsen said. “I was 20 years old when I had my first baby, and I was so green, so concerned, so scared. Now, I’m just excited. Now, I can really enjoy myself."

Though the actual birthing process was a breeze, Nielsen and Dessi spent 11 years trying to conceive through in vitro fertilization.

The former reality star added that not everyone cheered her on when she finally became pregnant in her 50s.

“On Instagram and elsewhere online, 95% of people are so happy for you, but you’re always going to have people saying, ‘How dare you! You could be the grandmother! You could be dead before she grows up!’” Nielsen said.

“But really, no one should criticize. ... It’s all about what you can give that child. I know that as a woman, I’m in a better place than I’ve ever been.”

Gina Vivinetto

Gina Vivinetto is a writer for TODAY.com. She lives in Asheville, North Carolina, where she spends her free time hiking, reading and snuggling with her "Friends" box set. She and her wife, Molly, are the proud moms of two formerly stray cats, Sophie and Pierre, and a rescue dog named Gracie. 