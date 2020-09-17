Brielle Biermann responds to photo of her sitting on stepdad's lap

Brielle Biermann is setting things straight with internet trolls who criticized her for sitting on her stepdad's lap.

Biermann, 23, the daughter of former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, 42, shared a pair of pics of herself on Instagram earlier this week celebrating at stepfather Kroy Biermann's 35th birthday dinner.

One photo found Brielle and Kim both cuddling up to Kroy as the trio dined at Bones Restaurant in Atlanta. Another showed Brielle sitting alone in Kroy's lap.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the most amazing father & man I’ll ever know," Brielle wrote in her caption. "I couldn’t imagine a life without your hardworking, selfless, loving, caring self! I'm so proud of you and all you’ve accomplished we had too much fun last night i forgot to post yesterday love love you dad!"

As soon as Brielle posted the pics, critics began lashing out.

"Why you sitting on your momma husband lap?" one asked.

"Honey No sitting in stepdaddy's lap, Don't you know better?" another scolded.

Brielle responded by explaining that seating was tight at the restaurant.

"Honestly bc i had no where else to sit we were making jokes the whole time about him being Santa it was comedy," she wrote.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and husband Kroy Biermann in 2017. The couple married in November 2011 and share six children, including Zolciak's daughters, Brielle and Ariana, from previous relationships. J. Kempin / Getty Images for Extra

Other followers came to Brielle's defense, telling critics to get their minds out of the gutter.

"The comments of her sitting on her Dad’s lap is disturbing and to say have they hooked up, like what is wrong with you people," one wrote. "He’s such an amazing example of what it’s like to take care of and love children like his own. The episode where he adopts you girls had me in tears. Such an amazing bond and beautiful family. Laugh at your haters, baby girl. 👌🏽♥️"

"💓thank you❣️" Brielle responded.

Kim and Kroy, who star together in the Bravo reality series "Don't Be Tardy," tied the knot in November 2011. The former Atlanta Falcons football star announced in July 2013 that he'd adopted Brielle and her sister, Ariana, 18. The couple later welcomed sons Kroy Jr., 9, and Kash, 8, and twins Kaia and Kane, 6.

Kroy opened up to E! News in 2013 about finding joy in family life.

"Before Kim and before the girls and before the boys, I lived a pretty regimented life. I'd wake up, eat breakfast, go to work, come home ... it was pretty normal. Now, my house isn't going to be as clean as it was before, but it's not important. Those things are not important and it's all about prioritizing and understanding," he said.

As for Kim, she gushed over Kroy's big heart as a stepdad.

"I don't know if I could love anybody else's children as much as Kroy loves the girls," she said.