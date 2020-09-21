Brie Bella reveals what she would have named her baby if it was a girl

Brie Bella and her husband, Daniel Bryan, chose the sweet name Buddy Dessert for their son, who was born last month.

But since the couple kept the baby's sex a surprise until delivery day, they were also prepared with other monikers.

In a YouTube video on Saturday, Bella, 36, said that she and the WWE champion had narrowed it down to Branch or Blossom for a girl, but couldn't decide which they liked more.

“Bryan and I were really torn,” the “Total Bellas” star said, noting that Branch was on her shortlist when she was pregnant with her daughter, Birdie, now 3.

“I wanted Branch for a name, I know when we had Birdie, Branch was in my top 5 and people thought I was crazy but I thought Birdie and Branch would be just like the cutest little girls,” Bella explained.

Bella added that both she and Bryan, 39, wanted a “nature-inspired” name beginning with B. He was partial to Blossom.

“We were torn so we were like ‘Okay if it’s a girl, when we see her we’ll both feel it,” she revealed. “It would either be Branch Dawn or Blossom Dawn.”

Then Buddy arrived and they didn't have to decide!

Bella also revealed that they considered Montana for Buddy’s middle name, which honors her grandmother.

“Montana was the first place Brian and I had our vacation together and it was actually funny because we hadn’t told anyone we were together,” she recalled. “Montana is just a really special place to us.”

Bella, welcomed Buddy Dessert, one day after her twin sister, Nikki Bella, became a mother for the first time. Nikki and her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, named their son Matteo.